Alcohol Believed A Factor In Fatal York County Crash

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP – A weekend accident claimed two lives in York County. The two vehicle crash happened Saturday at 4:39 p.m. along Old Trail Road and Stevens Road in Newberry Township. The victims were identified as 46-year-old Anthony Fickes of Etters, the driver of the first vehicle. The second victim was 66-year-old Edna Mikos of York Haven, a passenger in the second vehicle. Authorities say the crash appeared to be head-on and involved vehicle rollover and entrapment. Both victims died at the scene and were not wearing seat belts. The driver and three children in the second vehicle were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Newberry Township Police believe Fickes was impaired by alcohol, and say they found bottles and cans of unspecified alcoholic beverages inside and outside his vehicle. Fickes had pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2006 and 2010 in York County Court.

