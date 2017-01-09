Dauphin County Armed Bank Robbery Suspect Sought

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – An armed bank robbery investigation is underway in Dauphin County. Last Friday around 5:50 p.m., police responded to the Colonial Park branch of M&T Bank in the 4900 block of Jonestown Road. A male subject displayed a handgun and fled the area in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is about five eight, with a “ruddy” complexion, and has a dark, full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing dark gloves, glasses, a black coat, dark colored pants, and a black baseball cap with a bright red brim. The robbery may be related to several recent bank robberies in Cumberland County. Pictures of the suspect can be seen below. If you recognize the suspect, contact Dauphin County Crimestoppers at 1-800-262-3080. Tipsters can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest in this case, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.

