Disruption At The PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG (AP) – Animal rights activists disrupted Gov. Tom Wolf’s speech during opening ceremonies at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. They yelled, “It’s not food,” and held signs inside the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police removed the protesters. Rachel Ziegler, founder of the Harrisburg chapter of the group Direct Action Everywhere, tells Pennlive.com that 12 members of the group were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing. The group also protested at last year’s opening ceremony. The 101st edition of the farm show opened to the public Saturday. It features nearly 6,000 animals and more than 10,000 exhibits. The Farm Show runs through Jan. 14.

Related