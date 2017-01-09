Lancaster County Fatal Crash Investigated

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Police are investiagting a fatal accident in Lancaster County. Yesterday at 1:25 a.m., officers located a vehicle on Route 30 between Harrisburg Pike and Rohrerstown Road that had been involved in an accident. It was determined that the driver, a 38-year-old man from Pequea, lost control of his vehicle while travelling west. His vehicle struck the guardrail, traveled across the westbound lanes and struck the median. The man was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released. Route 30 was closed for about 2 hours. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

Related