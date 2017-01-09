Maryland Lawmakers To Tackle Budget, Sick Leave & Fracking

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A budget shortfall will be a top concern for Maryland lawmakers during their annual 90-day legislative session. Lawmakers also will be weighing proposals to require paid sick leave and to either ban or extend a moratorium on the hydraulic oil and gas drilling process known as fracking. The session begins Wednesday and ends April 10. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan will submit a proposal to address the projected budget shortfall of about $544 million in the coming fiscal year, and then lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled legislature will wrestle over these numbers for much of the session. Less-than-expected revenues have worsened Maryland’s fiscal outlook and left the state with shortfall of about $209 million in the current fiscal year.

Related