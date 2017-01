Paying More On The PA Turnpike

“[Treasures in Heaven] “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” — Matthew 6:19-21 Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica . Powered by BibleGateway.com