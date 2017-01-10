Casey Backs Bill To Remove Conflicts Of Interest Of President

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is co-sponsoring legislation that would require President-elect Donald Trump to remove all conflicts of interest. The bill would require all Presidents, Vice Presidents, and certain family members to divest from their financial holdings in order to ensure that the nation’s leaders serve the public interest first and not their business interests. A group of bipartisan ethics experts, including the Office of Government Ethics, former Obama ethics lawyer Norm Eisen, and former Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter have said that divestment is the only way to ensure that major corporations, including foreign governments do not hold any leverage over a President. Casey said. “The American people deserve to know that their President is acting in their best interest and not for the benefit of his business interests.” The legislation would also require sitting presidents and presidential nominees to release publicly their tax returns and prohibit presidential appointees from participating in matters involving potential financial conflicts of interest for the President.

