Fatal Lititz Area Crash Investigation

LITITZ – One person died after an early morning accident in Lancaster County. Officers responded around 12:53 a.m. today to the 100 block of Owl Hill Road in Lititz. Authorities were called to the scene after receiving a report from someone in the area that heard the collision. Police believe that the 38-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle, side-swiped a telephone pole, and struck a tree. The driver was found unresponsive at the scene. The unidentified man was transported by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Portions of Owl Hill Road were closed for approximately 3 hours while police investigated. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393.

