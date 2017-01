LANDISVILLE – Police are investigating a robbery at the Turkey Hill at 298 E. Main Street in Landisville, Lancaster County. Yesterday around 4:10 p.m., a white male, average build, about five seven, who was wearing black pants and black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath demanded cash. The hoodie was pulled over up over his head and his face was covered. No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

