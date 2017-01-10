Officials Identify Lancaster County Crash Victim

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Authorities have identified the victim in a Lancaster County accident. Sunday at 1:25 a.m., officers located a vehicle on Route 30 between Harrisburg Pike and Rohrerstown Road that had been involved in a crash. It was determined that the driver, 38-year-old Kyle Gerber of Pequea, lost control of his 2010 Dodge Avenger while travelling west. His vehicle struck the guardrail, traveled across the westbound lanes, and struck the median. Gerber was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

Related