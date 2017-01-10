PA Attorney General-Elect Appoints Ethics Expert

NORRISTOWN (AP) – PA Attorney General-Elect Josh Shapiro has appointed an ethics reform expert as the state’s first-ever Chief Integrity Officer. Shapiro says Eric Fillman will create and direct training for all employees in the attorney general’s office. The idea is to help ensure fairness, ethics, and transparency. The office is trying to repair its tarnished image after the perjury and obstruction conviction of former Attorney General Kathleen Kane. In August, a jury convicted Kane of leaking grand jury information to a newspaper and lying about it under oath. Sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail, she remains free pending appeal. Shapiro, a Democrat who campaigned as an ethics reformer, gets sworn in later this month. Fillman currently serves as counsel to the Pennsylvania House Committee on Ethics.

