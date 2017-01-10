Prosecutors Reveal More In PA Ex-Treasurer Scandal

HARRISBURG (AP) – Federal prosecutors released more details about pay-to-play investigations that have ensnared two former Pennsylvania state treasurers. In a new filing, prosecutors say businessman Richard Ireland paid a previous state treasurer over $600,000 within weeks after the treasurer left office. They are not naming that previous state treasurer, but one former treasurer, Barbara Hafer, is charged with making false statements to conceal payments of more than $500,000 from an unnamed businessman’s firm. Ireland is not charged with anything in connection with Hafer. He was charged in July in what authorities allege was an attempt to bribe ex-Pennsylvania Treasurer Rob McCord with secret campaign contributions. McCord is awaiting sentencing in a separate criminal case. Lawyers for Hafer and Ireland have said their clients are innocent.

