Retired Area Pastor Knits Hats For Needy

LANCASTER (AP) – A Lancaster County man sits in a chair by the window in his Landis Homes apartment, wrapping strands of yarn around the pegs of a loom. After he has wrapped enough yarn and used a hook to pull the colorful strands together and back up over the pegs many times, a multicolored ski cap will emerge. The hats will find their way to warm heads of needy children and adults in Eastern Europe, courtesy of Christian Aid Ministries in Ephrata. 94-year-old Shelly Shellenberger, a retired dairy farmer and Mennonite pastor, started making the caps about 10 years ago. He has produced 1,150 of them. It comes despite the stroke he had decades ago and loss of three fingers on one hand in a farming accident. Shellenberger started making the caps in 2007, after his sister-in-law taught him how to use the loom. His wife, Mildred, tells LNP he has made an average of two a week. Jon Stoltzfus with Christian Aid Ministries says Moldova, Ukraine, and Romania are the most likely places they would wind up. Mildred has a notebook in which she keeps track of every single cap she and her husband have made – including date completed, size, and colors.

