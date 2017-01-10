Women Goes To Prison For 2 Gunpoint Robberies In 2 Days

LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman will serve up to 12 years in prison for robbing the same local Weis Markets store twice in three days. 48-year-old Kathleen Moore displayed a gun in her waistband May 1 and May 3 when she approached clerks at the store at 1204 Millersville Pike. She pleaded guilty in September to felony counts of robbery and misdemeanor theft. Lancaster County Judge James Cullen sentenced Moore to 3 to 12 years in state prison. Surveillance cameras captured Moore committing the robberies. Police released images to the public and received tips on the robber’s identity. As part of sentence, Moore must pay about $1,000 in restitution for what was taken in the robberies.

