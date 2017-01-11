Area Lawmaker To Chair PA House Education Committee

HARRISBURG – Rep. Dave Hickernell of Lancaster & Dauphin Counties has been named majority chairman of the House Education Committee. Hickernell takes over the committee from Rep. Stan Saylor, a York County Republican, who will now take the reins of the House Appropriations Committee. Hickernell said the two guiding principles of all matters coming before the panel will be working to ensure our children receive a first-rate education and using tax dollars in the most efficient and effective way possible. At $11.4 billion, basic education funding represents 36% of 2016-17 state budget, and is the single largest discretionary spending item in the state budget every year. Hickernell previously served as the chairman of the House Tourism and Recreational Development Committee in the 2015-16 session.

