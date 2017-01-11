PA AG Settles With Law Firm Over E-Mail Review Bill

HARRISBURG – The PA Attorney General’s Office reached an agreement with a law firm owed for work it performed while reviewing emails captured on the agency’s servers. BuckleySandler will be paid $1.4 million in fees and expenses, which is less than the $1.8 million the firm had issued for its work.The firm was hired to conduct a review of potentially inappropriate relationships and communications among prosecutors, judges, and others involved in the criminal justice system. The review of more than 6.4 million documents and emails from 2008 to 2015 was commissioned to determine whether those relationships prevented persons, especially in criminal cases, from receiving justice in the court system. The report released in November flagged 38 people as high-volume senders of inappropriate emails, including 13 senior government officials or judges. PA Attorney General Bruce Beemer said the agreement will allow his office to move forward as they transition to new attorney general, Josh Shapiro. He’ll be sworn in next week in Harrisburg.

