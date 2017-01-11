Pennsylvania To Close Center For Intellectually Disabled

HARRISBURG(AP) – Pennsylvania is closing a center for people with intellectual disabilities, a decision that state officials say means about 80 residents will instead be cared for in homes and with community-based services. The Department of Human Services said today it will shut down the Hamburg State Center, about 20 miles north of Reading, over the coming two years. The number of people in state centers in Pennsylvania has fallen from nearly 3,000 two decades ago to just under 900.

The state is also closing the civil section of Norristown State Hospital in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Norristown facility currently serves 122 people with mental illnesses. Officials say the changes are aimed at improving the quality of life for the people who live there.