Tuition & Student Loan Help For Marylanders Proposed

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is pledging tuition and student loan debt relief. The governor is proposing a $17.5 million investment to enable the state’s 14 colleges and universities to cap tuition increases at 2%. He says they would otherwise have had to raise tuition by as much as 5%. Hogan also is announcing a proposal for Marylanders earning less than $200,000 a year, and couples making less than $250,000, to deduct all their interest on student loans on their state income tax returns starting in 2018. Those deductions will save Marylanders $20 million a year.

Related