Victim Identified In Lancaster County Crash

LITITZ – Officials identified the victim in a fatal Lancaster County crash early Tuesday. Police responded around 12:53 a.m. to the 100 block of Owl Hill Road in Lititz after receiving a report from someone in the area that heard the collision. Police believe 38-year-old Rollie Broadwater Jr. of Lititz lost control of his vehicle, which side-swiped a telephone pole, and hit a tree. Broadwater was transported by ambulance to Lancaster General, where he was later pronounced dead. Anyone with information or may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393.

Related