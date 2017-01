LANCASTER – You heard her for many years on WDAC as the host of Women Alive. Dot Worth, a Bible teacher, radio and conference speaker, died at age 92. Her radio ministry was heard on over 200 stations in the United States and abroad. She received an award for her radio broadcast from the National Religious Broadcasters. Her family will host a memorial celebration of her life and ministry on Tuesday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Avenue in Lancaster.

