York County Senator Enters PA Governor’s Race

MANCHESTER (AP) – A York County legislator has announced he’ll seek the GOP nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. Scott Wagner has millions of his own dollars to spend on his campaign. He’s built two municipal waste-hauling companies, and currently owns Penn Waste, which has contracts with dozens of south-central Pennsylvania municipalities. Wagner told a news conference today in Manchester, York County, that as a businessman who’s been involved in all levels of operations, he can make government more efficient. He says “take it to the bank” he can win the GOP nomination and unseat first-term Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018. Gov. Wolf is also from York County.Wagner has accused some fellow Republicans in Harrisburg of not being conservative enough. Wagner’s been in office since 2014, when he won a write-in bid over the GOP’s hand-picked candidate.

