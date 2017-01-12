Consolidating Investments To Cut Millions In Wall Street Fees

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf and State Treasurer Timothy Reese announced the transfer and consolidation of three investment funds worth approximately $2.3 billion combined to cut millions in tax dollars sent yearly to private Wall Street managers. Wolf said with the Commonwealth facing a serious budget deficit, we cannot afford to hand money from any fund to Wall Street when we could better manage the money ourselves and save millions of dollars. The consolidation will move the investment management of the State Workers’ Insurance Fund, Workers’ Compensation Security Fund, and Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Fund to the Department of Treasury eliminating private managers and achieving savings of $5.6 million annually.

