Cop Gets Surgeon, Liver To Emergency Transplant After Crash

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County police officer responding to a crash wound up driving a surgeon, an assistant, and a donated liver to a Philadelphia hospital for an emergency transplant. East Cocalico Township Police Sgt. Darrick Keppley came upon a disabled car Saturday afternoon that had skidded off the icy roadway. The team was transporting a liver from York Hospital to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where a patient was already in the operating room. The doctor and assistant piled into Keppley’s vehicle, he switched on his lights and sirens, and navigated the snowy 60 miles east to Philadelphia. Keppley says he was hoping to get a cheesesteak, but had to get back to work. The surgeon said the transplant went “very, very well.”

Related