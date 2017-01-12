Delaware Lawmakers Move To Reject Recommended Pay Increases

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware lawmakers are calling for the state House and Senate to reject a state panel’s recommendations of higher salaries for legislators, judges, and high-ranking state officials. Fifty of the 62 lawmakers in the General Assembly signed on as co-sponsors to a resolution introduced to reject the recommendations of the Delaware Compensation Commission. Lawmakers say the pay raises are ill-advised at a time when Delaware is facing a budget shortfall of about $350 million. Under state law, the commission’s recommendations take effect automatically unless lawmakers vote them down in their entirety.

