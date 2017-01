“So in Christ Jesus you are all children of God through faith, for all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” — Galatians 3:26-28 Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica . Powered by BibleGateway.com