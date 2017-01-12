Lancaster County Pizza Shop Robbed

LANDISVILLE – Police are searching for the robber of a Lancaster County pizza shop. Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Parma Pizza at 301 E. Main Street in Landisville. A white male in his late teens or early 20’s, thin build wearing a black hoody, camouflage neck gaiter, and black framed glasses entered the establishment and demanded cash. The cashier refused to open the cash drawer, so the suspect grabbed the tip jar and fled. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103. No photo of suspect is available at this time.

Related