Measure To Prevent Animal Abuse To Be Reintroduced

HARRISBURG – Animal abuse prevention legislation will be reintroduced in the new legislative session. The resolution directs the Joint State Government Commission to establish an Animal Abuse Prevention Task Force to conduct an analysis of laws for the prevention of animal cruelty and abuse and report its findings and recommendations to the state Senate. Montgomery County Sen. John Rafferty, who is sponsoring the resolution with Adams County Sen. Rich Alloway, said the makeup of the task force would include representatives from the Humane League, Governor’s Policy Office, Department of Agriculture, a District Attorney, law enforcement agency, dog warden, an attorney, veterinarian, and an animal rescue association. Rafferty said that on average, over 1,900 cases of animal abuse and cruelty are reported each year.

Related