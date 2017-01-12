PA AG Settles With Law Firm Over E-Mail Review Bill

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Attorney General’s Office settled a dispute with a law firm over its bill for reviewing explicit and objectionable emails on the agency’s computers. The office will pay an additional $1.4 million to BuckleySandler, about $400,000 less than the firm had sought. That’s on top of about $380,000 already paid. Attorney General Bruce Beemer says the deal will help in the transition to a new attorney general, Josh Shapiro. He’ll be sworn in next week in Harrisburg. A team from BuckleySandler reviewed over 6.4 million documents and emails from a seven-year period that ended in 2015. The report released in November flagged 38 people as high-volume senders of inappropriate emails, including 13 senior government officials or judges.

