Toomey Tries Again To Stop Sanctuary Cities

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is re-introducing his Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act. The measure addresses the problem of dangerous “sanctuary cities” – jurisdictions that forbid their local law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration officials. Too often, local police want to work with federal officers to take dangerous criminals and suspected terrorists off the streets, but are forbidden from doing so by local politicians who impose sanctuary city policies. The proposal is identical to the legislation Toomey introduced in 2016 that received majority, bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate. The legislation withholds certain federal funds from sanctuary cities.

