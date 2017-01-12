York County Senator Runs For PA Governor

MANCHESTER (AP) – Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County announced his bid for the GOP nomination for governor. The 61-year-old lawmaker has millions of his own dollars to spend on his campaign. He’s built two municipal waste-hauling companies, and currently owns Penn Waste, which has contracts with dozens of south-central Pennsylvania municipalities. Wagner told a news conference in Manchester, York County, that as a businessman who’s been involved in all levels of operations, he can make government more efficient. He says “take it to the bank” he can win the GOP nomination and unseat first-term Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018. Wolf is also from York County. Wagner’s been in office since 2014, when he won a write-in bid over the GOP’s hand-picked candidate.

