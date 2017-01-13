A Federal Investment in Pennsylvania’s Rural Health System

HARRISBURG – For the past 18 months, the Wolf Administration has been developing a plan to transform rural health across the state. Earlier this year, they submitted a plan to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to implement a Rural Health Transformation Initiative. The federal government reviewed Pennsylvania’s proposal and announced that they would grant the state a $25 million grant to put the model into place. Gov. Wolf said the Initiative is designed to address the challenges faced by rural hospitals and promote a transition to higher quality, integrated, and value-based care through several changes to the current model. The result is improved health outcomes in rural areas, which face significant challenges and have been especially hard hit by the opioid and heroin epidemic. The goals of the new rural health model are to improve population health and quality of care that is delivered locally and to enable rural hospitals to move toward greater financial sustainability through an all-payer global budget model.

