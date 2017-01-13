Another Try For A Gettysburg Casino

GETTYSBURG (AP) – A Pennsylvania businessman wants to build a harness racing track and casino near Gettysburg, the site of the 1863 battle that turned the tide of the American Civil War. David LeVan said he will apply for a harness racing license and a license to operate a casino with slots and table games. The proposed location on about 700 acres is just east of where U.S. Route 15 crosses the Maryland-Pennsylvania line. It’s about 3 miles from the border of Gettysburg National Military Park. It’s the third attempt to bring gambling to Gettysburg by LeVan, a former Conrail Inc. chairman who owns a nearby Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership. Previous proposals sharply divided the community, as opponents argued it was not appropriate for the historic region.

