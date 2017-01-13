From Planned Parenthood To Pro Life Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight continues the theme of January being Sanctity of Human Life Month as we present a Planned Parenthood director who had a change of heart and left the organization. Abby Johnson was director of the Bryan, Texas facility for two years, but then resigned after watching an ultrasound of an abortion procedure. Hear more from Abby Johnson on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

