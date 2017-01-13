PA Ends Polygraph Testing Of State Police Recruits

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Pennsylvania State Police is no longer subjecting recruits to lie-detector tests, saying the agency has lost good job applicants because the tests added time to the hiring process. State Police said its review of why some applicants were taking other jobs found the polygraphs contributed to the problem by causing unnecessary delays. The decision was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, which says the troopers’ union is criticizing the decision. The union argues that the tests help ensure hires have the highest personal integrity.

Related