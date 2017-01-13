Seeking More Time To Revive Struck-Down Casino Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – Senate leaders are asking the PA Supreme Court to give lawmakers more time to revive a now-invalid law that required casinos to pay more than $140 million to local governments. The nine-page filing asked the court for another 120 days. The justices struck down the law in September, but stayed their decision through Jan. 26, to give lawmakers time to develop a replacement. The court ruled that the “local share assessment” was unconstitutional because it treated the state’s 12 casinos unequally. Most casinos have agreed or pledged to continue paying the money. A key date is mid-April, when the first quarterly payment will be due to local governments.

