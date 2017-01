HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer plans to reintroduce legislation intended for individuals who feel they aren’t being taxed enough. Folmer says a “Pennsylvania Tax Me More Fund” would allow those who support higher taxes to demonstrate their commitment by donating their own money before imposing their will on others. The state of Virginia passed a similar measure in 2002 which saw total annual contributions range from a low of $19.36 to a reported high of $6,602.

