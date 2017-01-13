Wolf Moves Funds To Treasury To Seek Investment Savings

HARRISBURG– Gov. Tom Wolf is moving three state-run funds to the Treasury Department in a move expected to save more than $5 million in investment fees. The department is taking over a $1.4 billion state workers’ insurance fund, a $700 million worker’s compensation fund, and a $200 million underground storage tank indemnification fund. Wolf said with the Commonwealth facing a serious budget deficit, we cannot afford to hand money from any fund to Wall Street when we could better manage the money ourselves and save millions of dollars. The three funds have been generating fees for 30 private money managers. Wolf delivers his budget proposal to the Legislature on Feb. 7.

