Delaware’s Gov./Lt. Gov. Sworn Into Office

DOVER, DE (AP) – John Carney has been sworn in as Delaware’s 74th governor. Carney and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, both Democrats, took their oaths of office this morning at Legislative Hall. An interfaith prayer service was held beforehand in Dover. Carney was elected governor eight years after losing a hard-fought Democrat primary to Gov. Jack Markell. He went on to be elected as Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House in 2010. But after the death of former Attorney General Beau Biden, whom Carney had planned to support in the 2016 governor’s race, Carney decided to give up the congressional seat and run for governor.

