Ex-Penn State Leader Must Trim Lawsuit

BELLEFONTE (AP) – A judge has ordered former Penn State president Graham Spanier to pare down his defamation lawsuit against former FBI director Louis Freeh. Spanier is suing Freeh over the 2012 report he issued on Penn State’s handling of the Jerry Sandusky sex assault case. But Judge Robert Eby threw out the lawsuit and told Spanier’s lawyers to refile it within 60 days. They vowed to do so. Neither Spanier nor Freeh attended the Centre County hearing. Spanier says the report harmed his reputation and income, and he is seeking damages. He and Penn State are countersuing each other. Spanier is also trying to have criminal charges stemming from the Sandusky investigation dismissed.

