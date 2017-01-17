Jail Time In Lancaster County Fatal Crash

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man will serve at least three years in jail for being intoxicated last year when he caused a fatal Lancaster County crash. 38-year-old Benjamin Manotti’s blood-alcohol level was about three times the legal limit on Jan. 16, 2016, when his vehicle veered into a Ford Taurus driven by 33-year-old Gregory Pizarro on Route 741 in Pequea Township. Pizarro of Pequea was killed. Manotti pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while DUI and related counts in exchange for a 3-to-6-year term in state prison. It is Manotti’s third DUI charge since 2005. At the time of the crash, he was driving without a license, which had been suspended since a 2007 DUI conviction.

