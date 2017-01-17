Lancaster Home Invasion Investigation

LANCASTER – A Monday evening home invasion in the 400 block of S. Christian Street in Lancaster is under investigation. Several occupants say they were robbed at knife-point. The victims – four males and one female ranging in age from 20-42 years old – reported that three unknown Hispanic males, wearing all black, entered the home through the front door and demanded money. The suspects forced three victims into a bedroom, while they searched the house for loot. Two additional victims came home during the incident and had their hands and feet tied up. The suspects cut one victim on the abdomen. Cell phones and some cash was taken before the suspects fled. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and later released. Officers say it does not appear to be a random act and there are indications that the suspects may have specifically targeted the residence. Anyone with information is urged to call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913.

