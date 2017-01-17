PA Attorney General, Auditor General, & Treasurer To Take Office

HARRISBURG (AP) – Three Democrats are preparing to be sworn in to high-ranking jobs in state government known as “row offices.” Josh Shapiro will be the state Attorney General, becoming the fourth person to hold the position since August. That’s when former Attorney General Kathleen Kane resigned shortly after being convicted of leaking secret grand jury material and lying about it. Shapiro is a former state representative who more recently had been a Montgomery County Commissioner. Joe Torsella will become the state’s next treasurer. He’s a former deputy mayor in Philadelphia and former chief executive of the National Constitution Center. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is returning for a second term in office. He’s a former state representative from York County.

