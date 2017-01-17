PA Row Office Officials Sworn In Today

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is starting his second term by promising to protect children, push for testing of backlogged rape kits, and fight the opioid crisis. DePasquale took the oath of office today, the first of three swearings-in of Democrats for the state’s row offices. Josh Shapiro is to take office as attorney general and Joe Torsella as treasurer. DePasquale, a former York County state representative, says the state will be “in an even greater position than it would be moving forward” if it can tackle the three agenda items he laid out. Shapiro is a former state representative who had been a Montgomery County commissioner. Torsella is formerly a deputy mayor in Philadelphia and chief executive of the National Constitution Center.

