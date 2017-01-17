Questions On How Gov. Wolf Will Handle Deficit

HARRISBURG (AP) – The big question at the state Capitol in Harrisburg is: How will Gov. Tom Wolf balance his budget proposal without a major tax increase? He’s due to release his spending plan on Feb. 7 and most details are still under wraps. The Democrat says he won’t propose a broad-based tax increase, but analysts are projecting a $2 billion-plus hole in the state’s finances. Wolf’s conservative approach comes as the Legislature returns in 2017 with bigger anti-tax Republican majorities. Wolf says he’s trying to budget responsibly and that he won’t rely on the sort of one-time maneuvers that Republicans have preferred to tax increases. The promise of a lean budget has some alarmed. That includes county governments, which say they’ve been squeezed by the state for years into footing a larger share of the cost of social services.

