Thief Steals Clothing From Lancaster County Store

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Police released surveillance photos of a man stealing items from a Lancaster County store. On Sunday, a man entered Kohl’s at 2350 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township. He concealed clothing in a shopping bag and ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise. Photos of the suspect can be seen below. The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old with very short brown hair, wearing a light brown coat, and blue jeans. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.

Related