Getting Senate Confirmation Of PA Turnpike Head

HARRISBURG – A measure that would require Senate confirmation of the individual appointed to fulfill the CEO position at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has been reintroduced at the state Capitol. Montgomery County Sen. John Rafferty has sponsored the legislation since 2007. He says since the Turnpike Commission collects and expends taxpayer dollars, the PA Senate should provide advise and consent into the process of appointing a CEO. The Turnpike Commission manages an operating budget in excess of $350 million and a ten year capital plan that is approximately $5.7 billion.

