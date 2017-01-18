Lancaster County Charged With Fake GoFundMe Account

LITITZ – A Lancaster County woman is charged with setting up a fraudulent GoFundMe account. Police say 31-year-old Nicole Leahy of Lititz established the fake account. The arrest was a result of a complaint received in April 2016 from a resident of Florida, who reported that a fraudulent account had been created in December 2015. It indicated that money would be raised to assist with medical and funeral expenses related to the person’s one year old son who had passed away in December 2015. The victim discovered in April 2016 a GoFundMe account with a photo of her son being depicted, using the story of her family’s recent hardship. The victim said she never authorized anyone else to create a GoFundMe page using her family’s information and story, and had never received the approximately $500.00 that was raised from the fake GoFundMe account. Leahy, who was charged with theft by deception, waived a preliminary hearing.

