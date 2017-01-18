Measure Makes Sure Crime Victims Get Their Financial Help

YORK – Area Congressman Scott Perry unveiled bipartisan legislation to ensure the Crime Victims Fund is used only to assist crime victims, rather than paying for unrelated federal projects. Congress created the Crime Victims Fund in 1984, based on the idea that money collected by the federal government from those who commit crimes should be used to help those victimized by crime. Each year, criminal fines and penalties collected by the federal government are deposited into the Fund to pay for other government spending. The Fairness for Crime Victims Act – H.R. 275 – ends that practice. Rep. Perry is a member of the House Victim Rights Caucus. He represents parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, & York Counties.



