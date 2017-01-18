No Court Relief For Lancaster County Convicted Killer

LANCASTER – A state appellate court has denied a Lancaster County man’s latest request for relief, finding the convicted killer of a couple has filed too late. David Ludwig, now 29, is serving two consecutive life terms for fatally shooting Michael and Cathryn Borden in their Warwick Township home in November 2005 after they told Ludwig he could no longer see their 14-year-old daughter. Ludwig, who was 18 at the time, drew a pistol as he was being shown the door to leave and shot both parents dead. He then fled with the daughter. The couple was found by authorities a day later in Indiana. In Ludwig’s latest filing, he argued he be treated as a juvenile killer serving life, pointing to a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed life sentences for juvenile defendants “unconstitutional.” Ludwig also poined to “ineffective assistance” of his previous lawyer. The PA Superior Court denied the request, concurring with Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth, who previously found the challenge to be untimely and without merit.

