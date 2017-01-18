PA Row Offices Take Their Oath

HARRISBURG –PA Auditor General Eugene DePasqualle, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and state Treasurer Joe Torsella were sworn into office yesterday. In his second term, DePasquale pledged to focus on protecting children, continuing to call for the testing of all untested rape kits, and supporting efforts to combat the opioid crisis. Shapiro vowed to ensure integrity of the office, safeguard Pennsylvanians’ rights, health, and safety, and tackle the heroin and opioid epidemic in a comprehensive way. Torsella called for a commitment to government that is accountable, transparent, and uses technology and innovation to financially empower all Pennsylvanians.

